OTTAWA -- For the first time in nearly four months, people in Ottawa had the chance to dine-in at their favourite restaurant on Friday, as Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening came into effect.

“I think people are excited for things to get more normal, I think now if it’s raining, people have an option,” said John Borsten, owner of Zak’s Diner.

At Zak’s Diner in the ByWard Market Friday afternoon, some were eating inside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feels really good, feels really good to get out of the sun, and get out of the house first of all,” said Daniel Oladejo.

“Feels good to be able to leave the house, knowing that you’re going to be protected wherever you’re going, like we said, we walked in with masks, and hand sanitized after we touch everything“ added Shalyn Reid, who was also eating inside.

While dining inside a restaurant is a step towards normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not the same as it used to be.

“Lot’s of sanitizing, staff are wearing masks, it’s not hard to do, it’s a continuation of what we were already doing,eventually we’ll probably be getting plexiglass because that allows us to fully seat the restaurant,” said Borsten.

New dine-in protocols include more room in between tables, fewer people in the restaurant, enforced physical distancing, mandatory masks except while eating or drinking, and sanitization protocols.

And while some are excited to get back inside, other’s aren’t in a rush.

“No, because like I mentioned, it's sunny outside and I wanted to catch some extra rays,” said Bethany Livingstone, who chose to eat on a patio.

Friday afternoon, some restaurants were busier than others indoors. The dining room at Al’s Steakhouse on Elgin Street is open, but no one chose to be indoors.

Owner Gloria McCann said that's changing quickly.

“We have quite a few reservations that have requested inside for this evening, and quite a few for the patio as well,” she said.

Whether indoors or outdoors, those who headed to a restaurant Friday welcomed the move to Stage 3.

“I think it’s great that indoors is now an option,” said Livingstone.

“It’s good for the businesses, good for the economy, good to be pumping some money back into here businesses that have been missing out,” Oladejo said.