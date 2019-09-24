

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A second tunnel is nearing completion under the City of Ottawa.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted out a video of a boring machine completing its four kilometre east-west journey to dig the Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel.

Great news, the Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel project’s tunnel boring machine has completed its underground journey, marking a huge project milestone! Tunneling is now complete and work continues on this $232.3 M initiative to protect our Ottawa River: https://t.co/EOB3wPuWkV pic.twitter.com/rmdKAMtwbK — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 23, 2019

The tunneling started in New Edinburg in November 2018, and the machine continued digging to LeBreton Flats, digging up to nine storeys below Cumberland and Slater Streets.

The $232 million Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel project will capture and allow proper treatment of surface runoff and wastewater that would otherwise flow untreated to the Ottawa River during wet weather. It will have the capacity of approximately 18 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The City says more than 113,000 cubic metres of rock was removed from below the city.