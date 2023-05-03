Diesel the dog found safe one week after being stolen

Diesel the dog has been found safe.

The story of Diesel, an 11-year-old German shepherd who was stolen along with his owner's truck in a parking lot in Iroquois, Ont., captured the attention of people from around the region. Diesel’s owner David Borovoy spent a week searching for Diesel all around eastern Ontario with help from family and friends. People from across the province were sending in photos of German shepherds they had seen, but none of them was Diesel.

On the weekend, Borovoy's truck was found, but his dog was still missing. Borovoy said it appeared someone had taken his truck on a joyride to Quebec and back.

And Quebec is where Diesel was located. Borovoy says Diesel was found near Valleyfield, Que., about 115 km away from where he was taken.

Borovoy told CTV News Ottawa that he wanted to thank everyone for their help in looking for his best friend.

This is a developing story… more to come.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.