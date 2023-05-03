Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa

Diesel the dog has been found safe, one week after being taken from a parking lot south of Ottawa.

The story of Diesel, an 11-year-old German shepherd who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquouis, Ont., captured the attention of people from around the region. David Borovoy, his sister Julia, and family friend Melissa Crowder spent a week searching for Diesel all around eastern Ontario. People from across the province were sending in photos of German shepherds they had seen, but none of them was Diesel.

On the weekend, Borovoy's truck was found, but his dog was still missing. Borovoy said it appeared someone had taken his truck on a joyride to Quebec and back.

Diesel was last spotted in the truck at a gas station in Williamsburg, Ont. before he was apparently dropped off at the SPCA in Valleyfield, Que., about 115 km away from where he was taken.

"The SPCA said he ate two to three big bowls of dog food and a lot of water and everything," Borovoy said Wednesday. "He was taken good care of, I'll say that. He's not hurt or anything."

Diesel had an allergic reaction on his right hip, but was otherwise fine and hadn't lost any weight.

"His head popped up and he came to me right away," Borovoy said of his reunion with Diesel.

It's not known who dropped Diesel off at the SPCA.

"Whoever did deliver Diesel to the SPCA, I don't care who you are, thank you very much. I truly appreciate it."

Borovoy told CTV News that he wanted to thank everyone for their help in looking for his best friend.

"I am so grateful to all of you. I don't even know what to say to everybody. All I can say is thank you so much. My dog and I are so happy to see each other again."

Diesel was treated to hamburgers on the way back to Iroquois, Borovoy said, adding there was only one thing left to do.

"Take him home, give him a bath and then, I don't know, cuddle him for the rest of the evening!" Borovoy said.

People who were drawn to Diesel's story had donated money toward a reward for his safe return. Since Borovoy doesn't know who dropped Diesel off at the SPCA, he says the money raised will be donated to SPCAs in the region.

"Everybody who showed up and walked through the woods, even though we didn't know he was there, I thank all of you so much," he said.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.