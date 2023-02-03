Diesel fuel leaking after crash involving a garbage truck on Hwy. 417, Ottawa fire says
Ottawa fire says diesel fuel is leaking after a two-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck on Hwy. 417.
Emergency crews are responding to the collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at Rochester Street at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa fire said approximately 500 litres of diesel fuel has reportedly leaked due to the collision.
Traffic cameras show a garbage truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway.
Traffic is backed up on the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 from Bayswater Avenue to the Vanier Parkway.
