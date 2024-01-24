Developer donation debate dominates first Ottawa council meeting of 2024

An extremely unusual donation dominated at city hall on Wednesday, with councillors suggesting Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard pressured a builder to pay up to benefit his ward.

Menard vehemently denied the allegation, calling it a goodwill gesture from the developer who also has proposed projects in his ward.

The $300,000 gift was supposed to go only to Capital Ward, but after Wednesday's intense meeting, there was a major change.

"I have it on good authority that this developer felt pressured by this councillor to make this contribution and understood that it was simply the way that we do things in Ottawa," said Orléans East-Cumberland Ward Coun. Matthew Luloff. "I don't like that implication."

"None of that was the case in this matter," said Menard. "If there is something like that, then I would ask the member to put it on the table, feel free to provide evidence of that councillor. Don't say those things unless you have evidence to back that up beyond what's been already provided to councillors in a legal letter because it's egregious."

"It's not egregious," replied Luloff.

This is not a normal move by a developer and some councillors called for a delay on all of this.

"What is the rush?" asked Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill. "Why should we decide today that Ward 17 (Capital) should get a $300,000 windfall from a local developer? Do we not owe it to the public to have proper scrutiny?"

Others, meanwhile, defended Menard and the donation.

"I think he has done an incredible job and any comments that suggest extortion are just completely offensive and should be withdrawn," said Gloucester-Southgate Ward Coun. Jessica Bradley.

There is no policy on how to handle something like this.

"This is part of developers being able to demonstrate their commitment to community," said Somerset Ward Coun. Ariel Troster.

"As politicians, we are told to never touch the money, but here is a bag of money being put on the table," said Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley.

In the end, a compromise of sorts. The $300,000 will be divided across all 24 wards. It includes money for traffic calming measures and affordable housing.

During the meeting, it was also decided that until council considers a new policy on this, any future voluntary donations with developers should be allocated citywide.