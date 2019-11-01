

Drivers in the capital will need to pack their patience this weekend, and over the next few weeks.

There will be lane reductions on the Queensway from Saturday, November 2nd to November 6tth. Two eastbound lanes will be reduced between Carling and Parkdale from 10 pm to 8 am on weekends. The lanes will also close from 10 pm to 6 am on weekdays. This is for construction of the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge. Parkdale’s onramp will remain open.

Bronson Avenue reduced to one lane in each direction between Brewer Way and the Rideau Canal Bridge, until mid-November. This will happen weekdays from 6pm until midnight and weekends from 7 am to 10 pm. This is to work on road rehabilitation. Access for cyclists and pedestrians will be maintained.

The Alexandria Bridge will be closed to cars weeknights from 7 pm to 6 am starting on Wednesday November 6th. The bridge will also be closed all weekends from 7 pm Fridays, until 6 am Mondays. The work is scheduled to run from November 6th until Friday, December 20th. It will be open to cyclists and pedestrians.

Queen Street downtown will be closed to motorists from Monday, November 4th, until Friday November 15th for the construction of the Bay Street cycling facility. The road will be open for cyclists and pedestrians.

There is Hydro Ottawa work happening on Montreal Road. It will be reduced to one westbound lane between Montgomery and Palace Streets.

And because of the windy weather Friday, preparations for the Rideau Canal Skateway were delayed. The installation of washrooms and change rooms along the canal will happen this weekend. Colonel By Drive will be closed between the Pretoria Bridge and Daly Avenue from 5-10 am. Colonel By will be closed from 10am-2pm between Hog’s Back Road and the Bronson Avenue Bridge.

Queen Elizabeth will be closed from 1pm-5:30 pm, between the Bank Street Bridge and Fifth Avenue.