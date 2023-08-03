Details of new LRT risk assessment expected today
As the latest shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service enters its 18th day, transit officials are expected to announce more details about the work required to get trains back on the tracks.
Aug. 3 is the date OC Transpo has provided for the risk assessment and the report from Atkins Global, an engineering firm hired by Rideau Transit Group (RTG) to advise them on work needed to fix an issue with restraining rails on curves on the track.
OC Transpo says the report should outline the risk profile associated with the repositioning of each of the restraining rails, which restraining rails should be repositioned, and the amount by which the rails need to be moved to avoid contact with the back wheels of the light rail vehicles (LRVs).
The issue with wheels touching the restraining rail is why train service did not resume as initially planned on July 31. OC Transpo said late last week that RTG needed about 10 days of work to adjust the rails, and then said early this week that the work could not commence until the risk assessment from Atkins Global was delivered.
Restraining rails are added to parts of rail lines, usually curves, to prevent derailments. When a train in motion goes around a curve, the rail is there as a passive safety measure to keep wheels in place; however, the wheels are not meant to be coming into contact with the rail every time the train takes the curve, which is what was happening during testing in recent weeks. This adds more wear and tear to the train.
The rail would only need to be moved a small amount, 1 to 2 millimetres, in order to still serve its safety function without causing degradation to the trains, officials have said.
Should everything with the risk assessment be accepted and approved, work will begin on repositioning the restraining rails, which is expected to take until Aug. 14, which is the earliest date OC Transpo has provided for a possible return to service. Trains must also undergo trial running tests before transit riders can board them again.
"Adjusting the restraining rails is a labour-intensive and precise process," Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar told reporters Wednesday afternoon in a daily media briefing. "OC Transpo and RTG are working in parallel to start trial running of trains in sections of the line. Once all of the restraining rails have been repositioned, OC Transpo will conduct final trial running."
Amilcar says the Aug. 14 date continues to be an "early estimate" based on projected timelines; however, she says she hopes to provide more details today.
The July 31 return-to-service plan included eight single-car trains running every seven to eight minutes with R1 buses continuing to run parallel to accommodate ridership. Since then, more LRVs have become available. RTG has replaced the axles on 15 LRVs as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 45 LRVs in the fleet. Details on how many LRVs will be on the tracks when service resumes and in what configuration are expected next week, Amilcar has said.
OC Transpo and RTG have been holding daily media briefings at 4 p.m. while the LRT is offline to answer questions and provide updates on the ongoing situation.
The LRT has been offline since July 17, when OC Transpo made the abrupt decision to stop all train service in the middle of the afternoon after a routine inspection discovered an issue with one of the wheel hub assemblies on one of the trains. The issue has been confirmed to be similar to what caused the derailment in August 2021 and a wheel hub failure in July 2022.
This has since prompted a decision to have Alstom, the company that manufactured the trains running on the line, to completely redesign the LRV's wheel hub assembly. The redesign, construction of a prototype, and testing is expected to take up to 18 months, and it could be another year or more after that before every vehicle is retrofitted.
On Wednesday, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said that while he was frustrated with the latest setback, he believes this work will address the root cause of the issues affecting the LRT.
Who are Atkins Global?
Atkins Global was hired by RTG earlier this week to assess the risk of different scenarios involving work needed on the restraining rails in order to return the LRT to service.
On its website, the company describes itself as "a world-leading design, engineering and project-management consultancy."
It is headquartered in London, U.K., but was acquired by Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin in 2017.
SNC-Lavalin is one of the companies in the RTG consortium, the others being EllisDon and ACS Infrastructure Canada. These three companies, through RTG and its maintenance arm Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM), designed, built, and now maintain the Confederation Line.
The hiring of Atkins Global raised questions about its relationship with one of the companies that built the line.
Enrique Martínez Asensio, general manager of RTM, told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday that Atkins Global was chosen because of its expertise and availability on short notice.
"Atkins is proficient in this specific task and Atkins had an engineering team available to respond in a very short period of time," he said. "We don't believe there is a specific conflict."
Amilcar noted that OC Transpo continues to retain the assistance of Transportation Resource Associates (TRA), the U.S.-based firm that was first hired to oversee the return-to-service plan following the September 2021 derailment. According to a previous memo issued on Monday, TRA was involved in the work to determine the required actions to begin a full risk assessment and the steps needed to return to service.
