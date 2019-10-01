Despite a multi-million dollar taxpayer funded renovation, historic O’Brien house is no longer operating as a hotel, with the National Capital Commission scrambling to find a new tenant.

Just last year the restored, historic home in Gatineau Park opened to great fanfare. Gourmet meals and pricy rooms overlooking historic Meech Lake, was celebrated as a new hotspot in the capital region.

But now the National Capital Commission is looking for a new company to operate the hotel. The NCC wants $150,000 per year, plus 8% of revenues over $1 million dollars, according to a brochure the agency tweeted out.

New tenant wanted to operate the O’Brien House.

This boutique-hotel was renovated in 2018 and is located along a cliff-side over-looking Meech Lake.

•11 rooms and suites

•Fine-dining restaurant

•Event space

•15 minutes to downtown Ottawa

Info: https://t.co/2PXZGkuUzG pic.twitter.com/vP13ULkdlT — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) September 30, 2019

It’s not clear what went wrong, but the hotel stopped taking guests in mid-May and tried to focus on weddings and “corporate retreats”. It’s not clear how many corporate events or weddings have been booked there.