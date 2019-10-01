Despite multi-million dollar taxpayer funded renovation, historic O'Brien house sits mostly unused
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:53PM EDT
Despite a multi-million dollar taxpayer funded renovation, historic O’Brien house is no longer operating as a hotel, with the National Capital Commission scrambling to find a new tenant.
Just last year the restored, historic home in Gatineau Park opened to great fanfare. Gourmet meals and pricy rooms overlooking historic Meech Lake, was celebrated as a new hotspot in the capital region.
But now the National Capital Commission is looking for a new company to operate the hotel. The NCC wants $150,000 per year, plus 8% of revenues over $1 million dollars, according to a brochure the agency tweeted out.
It’s not clear what went wrong, but the hotel stopped taking guests in mid-May and tried to focus on weddings and “corporate retreats”. It’s not clear how many corporate events or weddings have been booked there.