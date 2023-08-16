Deseronto, Ont. man accused of attempted murder in collision with pedestrian

A Deseronto, Ont. man is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly drove into pedestrians in the eastern Ontario town.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday that a driver hit a pedestrian on Prince Street in Deseronto at around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

One pedestrian was seriously injured but another was able to get out of the way of the moving vehicle.

The driver was later found and arrested.

A 54-year-old Deseronto man is facing two counts each of attempted murder, dangerous driving and assault with a weapon, and one count each of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and criminal harassment.

He is due in court in Napanee, Ont. at a later date.