There's a "crisis of confidence" in the Durham Regional Police and an officer from Ottawa is involved.

According to a report in the Toronto Sun, Durham Chief Paul Martin has been stripped of his powers. Along with Martin, former Durham deputy chief Uday Jaswal is being accused of abuse of power and corruption. Jaswal is now serving in Ottawa as deputy chief.

The Sun obtained a copy of an order-in-council from the Ontario Solicitor General's office. It contains a report from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission that alleges Martin, Jaswal and another senior officer "may have acted in an overbearing, intimidating, harassing and/or tyrannical manner towards both sworn and civilian members of the police service."

It goes to say that the three "may have ignored, covered up, attempted to cover up, allowed, tolerated, encouraged, participated in or were willfully blind to criminal conduct and/or serious misconduct."

None of the officers are facing criminal charges and the allegations have not been proven.

CTV News has not seen a copy of the report.

Jaswal was slated to become interim Chief in the fall after Charles Bordeleau recently retired.

More to come...