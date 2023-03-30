Deputy Commander of Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa charged with sexual offences
The deputy commanding officer of the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
The Department of National Defence confirms that Ontario Provincial Police in Carleton Place charged Maj. Robert Baker with three sexual offences.
Baker is a Logistics Officer who has served with the Canadian Armed Forces since 2007, and currently serves as deputy commander of the Cameron Highlanders on a part-time basis, according to DND.
"Pending the outcome of this matter as it proceeds through the civilian justice system, further administrative or disciplinary measures affecting the accused’s employment may be considered, which may include a recommendation for release from the Canadian Armed Forces," the Department of National Defence said in a statement.
"The Canadian Armed Forces holds its members to a very high standard of conduct and performance. Canadians have a clear expectation that their armed forces will conduct itself professionally while reflecting Canadian values and ethics."
DND says no other information can be provided as the matter proceeds through the civilian justice system.
The Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa serve as the city of Ottawa's official regiment. The regiment is tasked to provide Ceremonial Guards of Honour for visiting dignitaries and for national ceremonies and events. The Cameron Highlanders are based at the Cartier Square Drill Hall on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.
