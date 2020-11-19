OTTAWA -- There were tense moments during a call for action by Black and Indigenous demonstrators in downtown Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

A video posted online shows a vehicle driving through the crowd as dozens blocked the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Organizers say the demonstration is a show of solidarity between Anishinabeg and Black Lives.

It is also a call for the action, with organizers listing demands including a freeze of the Ottawa Police budget, changes within the education and health care systems, and no police in contested Indigenous territories.

The demonstration also comes following news that the Crown will not appeal the acquittal of Ottawa police Constable Daniel Montsion.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General writes:

“The Crown’s right of appeal from an acquittal is limited to errors of law, and does not include errors relating to factual matters.

After a thorough review of the judge’s decision and the legal aspects of this case, the Crown has concluded that there is no legal basis upon which to appeal the acquittal.”

The demonstration continued early Thursday evening..