Demand for veterinarian care 'skyrocketing' in Kingston and eastern Ontario

Veterinarians say they are under more pressure as many leave the profession, and more people get pets and need pet care.

At Kingston Mills Veterinary Hospital, there can be hundreds of calls in a day, says hospital manager Lisa Mitchell.

"We’re seeing not only a lot of new patients but new clients as well," Mitchell said. "Our booking is like nothing I’ve ever seen before."

Typically, you could see a vet within a few weeks, now it’s much longer.

"Now we’re booking like six, seven, eight weeks in advance for kind of annual vaccine appointments," explains Mitchell. "Definitely difficult when we’re seeing new puppies, new kittens."

The hospital is not alone, the demand for vets and appointments are skyrocketing. Offices are having to make adjustments, like cutting some hours to keep up with scheduling and demand.

"We do have some 24-hour clinics in the area and they are also just very overwhelmed," Mitchell said. "And sometimes people are waiting just hours and hours to be seen in an urgent care situations."

However, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says this problem has been growing for a while, and it’s persistent across the country.

Vice-President Tim Arthur says as more people get new pets, more and more veterinarians leave their practice or retire.

"We have people that, they’re in Ottawa, they’re new to Ottawa, you know, they’re driving back to Montreal to see their veterinarian there that they’ve known for years and years because they just can’t get in here," he explains.

Arthur warns the issue will take a few years as new vets are trained. He says pet owners should be patient, and expect to wait for routine appointments, and even possibly in emergencies.

"It’s hard for me to say it but if you get a new puppy or a new kitten, you may want to contact a veterinarian to see if there is somebody who can provide services for you before you get that new pet," he says.

Mitchell says hospitals are hoping pet owners can continue to be understanding of the wait as critical care is prioritized.

"Our days here are very hectic and there's always a lot going on here. So thank you for your patience."