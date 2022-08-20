Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa Valley

Cottages were selling fast at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as families fled cities for rural properties.

Now, realtors say demand is down, but prices remain high.

"There are some properties, but take this lake," says Royal LePage realtor Craig Armstrong looking over Calabogie Lake. "There's very little for sale on this lake right now."

Armstrong specializes in cottage and waterfront properties. Anderson says just like the residential market, he's not seeing competing bids on listed properties.

Some listings are even sitting unsold for extended periods.

"I just sold a house on the Madawaska River, 96 per cent of asking. But it took 60 days," Armstrong tells CTV News.

"It has slowed down significantly. The competition that we have with the buyers is not what it used to be even as early as June."

Armstrong says inflation has now replaced the worry of COVID.

"I think there's some fear in the marketplace. The interest rates are making a big difference."

Ottawa resident Dawn Potter and her family have been looking to buy a cottage for years now.

"When COVID hit, the supply was so much lower and there were so many people looking and it got super competitive," she says.

They are looking for a place they can get away too, but that is still on the grid for remote work.

The right place has not come along, forcing them to up their budget multiple times.

"We've been waiting and waiting and waiting, hoping the prices will come down but they haven't," Potter says. "So we have yet again increased our search threshold. So now we're at $800,000."

Already living on Calabogie Lake, Val Cooke and her partner bought their waterfront property within the first year of the pandemic.

"The kids were having to go to school, so as soon as they flipped online we said, 'Let's go,'" Cooke explains. "Let's take the opportunity to get out of dodge."

But Potter is now hesitant to purchase a recreational property more expensive than her primary residence.

"We're not prepared to spend a million dollars on a cottage at this point."