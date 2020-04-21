OTTAWA -- A delivery driver with a full load and an obstructed view is a little lighter in the wallet after being stopped by police in South Stormont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a driver for running a stop sign at 20 km/h around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP said the driver couldn’t see out the right side or back windows because of the number of packages in the vehicle.

We can appreciate the enthusiasm, but this delivery driver couldn't see out the right side or back windows. Ran a stop sign in South Stormont at 20 km/h. Also not wearing a seatbelt. Tickets issued by #OPPHSD and some parcels off-loaded. #DriveSafe #Rules #Mirror ^bd pic.twitter.com/VFfXJdCUEJ — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 21, 2020

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to stop for a stop sign, failing to wear a seatbelt and driving while crowded. OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson says the driving while crowded charge would cover the package on the floor interfering with the driver’s left foot.”

The OPP says the driver does not work for Amazon and isn’t affiliated with the company.

Dickson says the main message is safety while driving.

“Just like clearing off the snow in winter, a driver should be able to see in all directions and be able to use the mirrors.”