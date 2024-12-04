Delivery driver stopped for driving without working brakes on Hwy. 7

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a delivery driver who had apparently planned to drive without working brakes during a snowstorm on Wednesday.

OPP officers stopped the driver on Highway 7 in Ottawa after observing the vehicle going well below the speed limit with its four-way flashers on.

An investigation revealed the brakes were not working but the driver had planned to drive from Perth to Ottawa, police say.

The driver was given a $110 fine for defective brakes and the vehicle was towed, according to Const. Michael Fathi.

OPP initially said the driver was delivering for Amazon, but the company says that is not the case.

"Our Canada Delivery Service Partner team confirmed that this vehicle is not an Amazon Delivery Service Partner vehicle," a statement said. "There is no indication this individual delivers packages for Amazon."

OPP later amended their own post on social media to remove reference to Amazon.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Wednesday, with up to 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

OPP has been urging people to drive carefully.