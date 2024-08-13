OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collies with concrete barrier

    Ontario Provincial Police say a diesel truck collided with a concrete median on Hwy. 417 near Bronson Tuesday morning. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a diesel truck collided with a concrete median on Hwy. 417 near Bronson Tuesday morning. (OPP/X)
    Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.

    One lane is blocked eastbound and westbound on Hwy. 417 between Bronson Avenue and Rochester Street following the overnight collision.

    Ontario Provincial Police, firefighters with the Ottawa Fire Service and officials with the Ministry of Transportation are on the scene.

    "A diesel fuel truck has collided with the centre concrete barrier," the OPP said on X.

    "Repair crews on route, lane closures will be in effect EB & WB, expect extended delays."

