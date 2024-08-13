Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier
Commuters experienced delays across Ottawa for several hours on Tuesday, after a crash involving a diesel fuel truck closed lanes on Highway 417.
A diesel fuel truck collided with the centre concrete barrier on Highway 417 between Bronson Avenue and Rochester Street at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. The collision forced the closure of one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes while crews cleaned up a diesel fuel leak and repaired the concrete barrier.
The OPP said all lanes had reopened by 3:45 p.m.
The Ministry of Transportation said the collision was inside a construction zone. The fuel leak required an environmental clean-up as well as a realignment of the temporary concrete barrier with the use of a crane. No one was reported hurt.
Ontario Provincial Police say a diesel truck collided with a concrete median on Hwy. 417 near Bronson Tuesday morning. (OPP/X)
Ontario Provincial Police, firefighters with the Ottawa Fire Service and officials with the Ministry of Transportation were on the scene.
"A diesel fuel truck has collided with the centre concrete barrier," the OPP said on X.
"Repair crews on route, lane closures will be in effect EB & WB, expect extended delays."
OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said Tuesday afternoon that Ministry of Transportation crews were on the scene to make repairs and realign the median barrier. Several workers were on the highway repairing the concrete barriers and moving it back into position. Dickson said the truck blew a tire before crashing into the median.
The lane reductions on Highway 417 caused traffic delays in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, while commuters also reported lengthy delays on OC Transpo in the west end as buses navigated detours off the highway.
OC Transpo said several bus routes were being detoured on Tuesday around Highway 417.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Trial date expected in September 2025 for hockey players charged in sexual assault
According to Superior Court documents from the London Courthouse a trial date is drawing near in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmer's Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
George Clooney has some choice words for Quentin Tarantino, who said he doesn't think Clooney is a movie star
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Policing conference in Halifax looks at community response to international events
Police representatives from across the country are in Halifax for the 119th annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) Summit. The conference is focusing on how global crises create conflict and risk at the local level.
-
B.C. man facing 23 charges in online sextortion of teens in Ont., Que. and N.S.
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
-
Fredericton experiencing 'significant increase' in drug overdoses in 2024: police, fire
Fredericton first responders are concerned about a “significant increase” in drug overdoses in the city, saying they’ve already responded to more overdoses in 2024 than in all of last year.
Toronto
-
Woman airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following Hwy 410 collision
A woman was airlifted to a hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga Tuesday morning.
-
Emergency crews working to free man trapped in trench in Etobicoke
A construction worker has been trapped in a trench in Etobicoke, and crews are attempting to rescue him, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says.
-
Police search farmland in Stouffville, Ont. for clues into disappearance of Markham real estate agent
York Regional Police say they are deploying "all available resources” as they search a parcel of farmland in Stouffville for a missing Markham woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec vows to clarify new health-care directive after meeting with anglophone groups
Days after saying a new directive for health-care workers was 'clear,' Quebec's minister of the French language says his government will clarify the policy after meeting with groups representing the English-speaking community.
-
Montreal's social intervention squad expanding to entire city to address homelessness
The City of Montreal says it will expand its mobile mediation and social intervention team (EMMIS) throughout the metropolis in response to the homelessness crisis.
-
Pointe-Claire bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Three from northern Ont. fined $526K for illegal cigarettes
Three people – two caught in Timmins and one in Hearst – have collectively been fined $526,000 for offences related to illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Parry Sound area
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after human remains were found on a property Monday morning off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.
Windsor
-
‘I was held at knifepoint suddenly’: Man shares his alleged intimate partner violence experience
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
-
Windsor advocate not surprised by report highlighting union disparities
A Windsor-based advocate said she wasn’t surprised to read a new report detailing disparities in union representation for Black and racialized workers.
-
Second Costco location rumoured in Windsor
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is a self-professed Costco super fan who visits outlets in both Canada and the U.S.
London
-
Mixed reviews and pre-mixed drinks as London gets ready for corner store booze sales
We’re getting closer to the day Ontarians will be able to buy a box of beer in their neighbourhood variety store.
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
-
$500,000 barn fire claims the lives of 9,000 turkeys
As many as 9,000 turkeys have died and damage is estimated at $500,000 after a large fire north of Aylmer. The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. on College Line, just west of Imperial Road (Hwy 73).
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Attack in Wellesley prompts 'shelter in place' warning
Police have issued a ‘shelter in place’ warning while they look for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
-
Brant County, Ont. mothers want change after children die of drug overdoses
A pair of mothers are joining forces after both their children died as a result of drug overdoses.
Barrie
-
Man stabbed trying to save dog during violent encounter
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
-
Family dismisses reported sighting of missing Barrie woman
The family of a missing Barrie woman who mysteriously disappeared more than a year ago says a reported sighting of her in North Bay is false.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Midland
Provincial police are investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Midland.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
-
CRTC ruling could bring more choices, lower prices for Internet to Manitoba: advocates
Experts and advocates say more choices and lower prices for Internet could be on the way for Manitobans thanks to a new ruling aimed to boost competition.
-
Driver facing new charge after hit-and-run victim dies: RCMP
A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Winnipeg has died from injuries sustained after an alleged hit-and-run run by an impaired driver last month.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused of luring 16-year-old over Instagram faces child porn charges
A Calgary man is facing charges in a sexual extortion case involving a 16-year-old girl.
-
Some people in Innisfail, Alta., angry over planned new CO2 capture facility
It's the first time in recent memory the Town of Innisfail, Alta., had to cut its bi-monthly council meeting short because angry people disrupted proceedings.
-
Missing hiker, 24, found dead in Kananaskis Country
A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'Be very careful': Officials warn of potential hazards in homes still standing in Jasper
Pattie Urie will be going home to Jasper on Friday. The 25-year resident of Jasper is one of the lucky ones — she says her house in west Jasper is still standing.
-
Community-run Edmonton Elks being sold to private owner Larry Thompson: CFL source
Larry Thompson is the new private owner of the Edmonton Elks.
-
Copper theft caused widespread power outages in Red Deer: RCMP
Several neighbourhoods in Red Deer were left without power Monday night after a copper wire theft.
Regina
-
Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.
A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.
-
Here's where you might see Apple Maps vehicles around Saskatchewan
Residents in nearly 20 cities and towns across Saskatchewan will have the chance to spot field teams from Apple as they gather images, GPS traces and LiDAR for use in the company's Maps app.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
Saskatoon
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
RCMP organized crime squad seizes over 36 kilos of drugs in Saskatoon
The RCMP's federal serious and organized crime squad and local police seized a sizeable quantity of drugs from two homes and two vehicles in Saskatoon this month.
-
Prince Albert police lay first-degree murder charge in death of 'always funny' father of four
Prince Albert police have charged a man in the stabbing death of 41-year-old Norman Wenzel last month.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired, arson attempt in B.C. linked to extortion threats targeting South Asian businesses: RCMP
Shots fired and an attempted arson at a home in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend appear to be linked to extortion threats targeting South Asian businesses across the country.
-
Pit bull was off-leash in children's care, B.C. woman says after attack
A woman whose corgi was attacked by a pit bull in a Coquitlam, B.C., dog park last week is questioning whether families should allow certain pets off-leash in public – particularly in the care of unaccompanied minors.
-
Air Canada must pay spouses more than $500 each for cancelled flight, B.C. tribunal rules
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has awarded more than $1,000 to a couple whose arrival in Vancouver was delayed by more than four hours due to a cancelled flight from Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man shot with less-lethal round on Okanagan beach
Mounties in British Columbia say they have notified the province's independent police oversight agency after an officer shot a man in Penticton with a less-lethal round, causing "a possible serious injury."
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Canadian warships deploy to Latin America for anti-drug-trafficking mission
A pair of Canadian warships are heading to Central America to join the United States Coast Guard on a seven-week anti-drug-trafficking operation.
Kelowna
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.