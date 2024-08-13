Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier

Commuters experienced delays across Ottawa for several hours on Tuesday, after a crash involving a diesel fuel truck closed lanes on Highway 417.

A diesel fuel truck collided with the centre concrete barrier on Highway 417 between Bronson Avenue and Rochester Street at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. The collision forced the closure of one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes while crews cleaned up a diesel fuel leak and repaired the concrete barrier.

The OPP said all lanes had reopened by 3:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation said the collision was inside a construction zone. The fuel leak required an environmental clean-up as well as a realignment of the temporary concrete barrier with the use of a crane. No one was reported hurt.

Ontario Provincial Police say a diesel truck collided with a concrete median on Hwy. 417 near Bronson Tuesday morning. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police, firefighters with the Ottawa Fire Service and officials with the Ministry of Transportation were on the scene.

"A diesel fuel truck has collided with the centre concrete barrier," the OPP said on X.

"Repair crews on route, lane closures will be in effect EB & WB, expect extended delays."

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said Tuesday afternoon that Ministry of Transportation crews were on the scene to make repairs and realign the median barrier. Several workers were on the highway repairing the concrete barriers and moving it back into position. Dickson said the truck blew a tire before crashing into the median.

The lane reductions on Highway 417 caused traffic delays in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, while commuters also reported lengthy delays on OC Transpo in the west end as buses navigated detours off the highway.

OC Transpo said several bus routes were being detoured on Tuesday around Highway 417.