Delay in rail shipment postponing maintenance on LRT

A delay in getting rail delivered to Ottawa for planned maintenance on the LRT this month means the work must be postponed.

Transit services general manager Renée Amilcar informed city council of the delay in a memo Wednesday.

“Rideau Transit Group (RTG) has advised the City that O-Train Line 1 track and maintenance activities that require partial nightly service adjustments in June will be postponed due to supply issues,” Amilcar wrote.

The work would have affected service between Blair and Hurdman stations the nights of June 5 to 7 and again from June 12 to 14. Amilcar said that service would now be operating as normal those days.

“Since track and maintenance work is now postponed to a later date, safe and reliable Line 1 service will be available for customers as per the regular schedule.”

Amilcar wrote that the city and RTG will provide new dates for the work once the rail is delivered.

Seasonal maintenance that can be completed during normal overnight maintenance hours, including general cleaning and vegetation control, will continue as normal.