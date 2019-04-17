

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





River watchers say we could see some minor flooding along the Ottawa River this Easter long weekend.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning of minor flood levels from Lake Coulonge to Montreal.

The Board says vulnerable areas like Pointe Gatineau, Rockland, Cumberland, Thurso, Chats Lake, Lake Coulonge, and Lac Deschenes could see water levels rise between Thursday and Sunday.

The snow pack is roughly twice as deep as it usually is this time of year, and the melt will combine with up to 50 mm of rain over the next few days.

Starting Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., sandbags will be made available at several locations around the City of Gatineau. Proof of residence will be requested. The City Ottawa also offers sandbags to residents every spring.

While flooding is expected, river authorities say, at this time, they do not expect to see water levels reach the May 2017 peak.