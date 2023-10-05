Ottawa

    • Debris closes two lanes of Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end due to debris on the highway.

    Ontario Provincial Police say two westbound lanes of Highway 417 are closed between Maitland Avenue and Woodroffe Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

    No other information about the debris has been released.

    Drivers tell Newstalk 580 CFRA it appears gravel fell from a dump truck on the highway.

    Motorists are advised they can use Carling Avenue or Baseline Road as a detour to access the west end from Highway 417.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News