OTTAWA -- As city transit officials scramble to fix ongoing problems with the Confederation LRT Line, the attention today at Ottawa City Council will focus on Stage 2.

That's the $4.6 billion dollar project to extend light rail west to Moodie Drive, east to Trim Road and south to Riverside South and the Ottawa International Airport. Construction has already begun on the Trillium Line expansion.

The $1.6 billion contract for that part of Stage 2 was awarded to a company directed by SNC-Lavalin.

Ottawa councillor Shawn Menard wants an independent investigation into how SNC-Lavalin was awarded the contract despite failing technical grades.

In late January, City Manager Steve Kanellakos admitted to reporters that "SNC did a terrible job on its written submission."

But Kanellakos also stated SNC-Lavalin improved its bid before the final City Council vote and hinted it was hundreds of millions of dollars cheaper.

Menard's motion will be debated at the regular meeting of City Council Wednesday morning.