Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting Monday

There is continued debate among parents and students in Ottawa over dropping the mask mandate in schools.

It comes ahead of a special meeting set for Monday night where Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustees will discuss what to do about the provincial government's decision.

The province has been clear that schools, and many other public places, are to drop mask mandates March 21.

But some school boards, parents, and students aren't on board.

"I feel like most students don't want to have school online and I think the way we do that is by wearing masks," said Oliver Johnson, a Grade 9 student.

The 14-year-old said he isn't ready to take his mask off yet and he is hoping more can be done.

“If everyone is wearing a mask, it will lower the cases and I will feel safer," he said.

Others are on board with the move.

"I think it's a good step. I think it's time to drop the masks after two years of this,” said Stephano Mion, a parent of two.

The OCDSB is now exploring its options.

"To let go of that protection measure, masking, right after March Break, to me, is irresponsible. We need to wait and that's why I’ve put forward a motion for the school board to wait two weeks," said trustee Justine Bell.

However, not all trustees are on the same page.

“The minister of education and the premier have been clear, this is a directive. It's not if you would like to follow the rules, so I’m against anything that would be contrary to the directive," said trustee Donna Blackburn.

It all comes amid caution from many in the medical community, including the head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, about whether the mask mandate in Ontario is being dropped too soon.

"It is the natural next step. The question is, 'When to do it?' And that's the concern I raise, are we ready?" said Dr. Peter Juni. "And the simple answer is we just don't know yet."

The OCDSB meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday. You can watch a livestream of it on the school board's website.