Debate on tax grant for airport hotel comes to Ottawa council after tied committee vote

Ottawa city councillors will be discussing a proposal to give a tax break to a private company that wants to build a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport; a plan that does not have the mayor's stamp of approval.

A vote at the Finance and Corporate Services Committee last week on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie.

Six councillors voted in favour of giving Germain Hotels a multi-year tax break on a proposed 180-room terminal hotel, while five councillors and the mayor voted against it. By way of protocol, a tie vote means the proposal will rise to council for consideration.

The contention arises from the surrender of potential tax revenues. While city staff say the long-term plan would put the city ahead by $4.4 million over the 25-year life of the grant, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe contends that if there were a business case for a hotel, it would be built without the grant, giving the city 100 per cent of expected revenue.

But the Ottawa International Airport Authority and other business leaders say this project is vital to making the airport a hub in a geographically disadvantageous position between larger airports in Toronto and Montreal. Germain Hotels, the proponent, says financial backers were hinging on the grant.

The grant would be given under the Ottawa International Airport Community Improvement Plan (YOW CIP) approved by the previous term of council, that is meant to help the airport rebound from its tremendous losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel was first pitched before the pandemic, but it was shelved when international travel shut down. By the time the world had reopened, costs had ballooned.

Germain Hotels has since suggested accepting a shorter grant of 10 years, instead of the 25 years in the initial proposal that was up for debate.

In the letter to council, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, Germain Hotels and the Ottawa International Airport say Germain "is prepared to accept a grant capped at 10 years." The airport authority and Germain say the application for a taxpayer grant is a "significant financial risk", but they say the hotel is needed.

Coun. Catherine Kitts, who voted in favour of the grant at finance committee, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that a new hotel is critical to the future of the airport.

"The airport has aeronautical revenue, which is the actual flights, and they have non-aeronautical revenue, which is revenue from leasing the land, concessions or whatever else, and it's that non-aeronautical revenue that they spend on buying more direct flights," she said. "They have to get that non-aeronautical revenue… for everyone saying we need more direct flights from the Ottawa airport, well this is how we get it."

But Coun. Jessica Bradley, whose ward includes the airport, said Germain's pitch for a shorter grant shows they don't necessarily need taxpayer dollars to justify their project.

"I think it's going to be built regardless. A week ago, they needed $13 million to make their project viable, and now it's much less," she said. "So, what it is? I think we were prepared to give away the farm at $13 million and now it's quite less, so I think that suggests to me that they want to do this and that having a subsidy would be a nice-to-have, but regardless, they're moving forward and I don't think public tax dollars should be used to subsidize a hotel."