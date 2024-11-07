Death of inmate at eastern Ontario prison the result of foul play, OPP says

OTTAWA
    Upon arrival in Canada, Omar Khadr was taken to Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. Upon arrival in Canada, Omar Khadr was taken to Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012.
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the death of an inmate at the Millhaven Institution west of Kingston was the result of foul play.

    Brody Robinson, 23, died while in custody at Correctional Service Canada's maximum security prison on Oct. 29.

    Police say an inmate was located with no vital signs in his cell shortly after 8:30 p.m.

    "Facility staff and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene," the OPP said in a statement on Thursday.

    "The initial investigation has determined that the death was the result of foul play."

    The OPP-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

    The inmate had been serving a sentence of four years for possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, which began on June 2, 2023.

    The Correctional Service Canada said on Oct. 30 that it was reviewing the circumstances involving Robinson's death.

    Millhaven Institution is a maximums security facility located near Bath, Ont.

