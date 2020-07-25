KEMPTVILLE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in Kemptville after a 63-year-old woman was found dead in a home.

OPP officers responded to a 911 call at a home on County Road 18 shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. Kemptville is located approximately 60 kilometres south-west of Ottawa.

In a statement, the OPP says officers located a 63-year-old woman deceased in the home. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Yellow crime scene tape circled the home on Saturday.

Neighbours tell CTV News Ottawa that the house under investigation is a group home.

The OPP says the investigation is in its early stages, "and police do not believe there is a broader risk to public safety as a result of this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing news story. CTV Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.