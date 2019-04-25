

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Carfentanil has been found in a batch of street drugs in Ottawa.

Rob Boyd, the program director of the Oasis harm reduction program at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, tweeted Wednesday that some “blue fentanyl” brought in by a client tested positive for the powerful and dangerous compound.

“Carfentanil is the most toxic of the fentanyl analogues that we know of,” Boyd told Newstalk 580 CFRA by phone. “It’s intended to be used as a large game tranquilizer and is not meant for human consumption. When we get a sample that tests positive for carfentanil that, for us, triggers the need to notify the local community that there’s an increased risk of overdose based on what’s potentially in the drugs that people are using.”

Boyd says the batch that was tested was light blue in colour, as opposed to the purple-coloured drugs that have been more commonly found in Ottawa; however Boyd warns that judging by colour alone is not a guarantee of a drug’s potency.

“Just because your sample isn’t blue doesn’t mean that it doesn’t also contain carfentanil. We really encourage people to get their drugs checked every time.”

This is the second time a drug sample brought to Oasis has tested positive for carfentanil. The last sample was a crack rock brought to the centre in June 2018.

“The supply itself is quite variable,” he said. “If you were to check our drug-checking posters, you can get an idea of how variable the drug supply actually is and how difficult it is to make an assessment of what it is that you’re purchasing on a day-to-day basis.”

Boyd said the client who brought the positive sample in for testing did not end up using it at the supervised consumption site.

Boyd said he believes the illicit drug supply in Ottawa is becoming “increasingly toxic” and he warns anyone who may ultimately choose to use drugs to take several precautions.

“Don’t use alone; have a naloxone kit available; don’t mix your drugs,” Boyd said. “If you can come and use a supervised consumption site, please do that.”

If you witness an overdose, call 911.

You can find addresses and phone numbers for supervised consumption services in Ottawa by clicking here.