OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the largest one day jump in COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa since the pandemic began nearly eight weeks ago.

Fourteen new deaths were reported in the daily epidemiology update on Sunday.

There has been 92 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the COVID-19 outbreak began in mid-March. Ottawa Public Health reported 12 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on April 28.

Sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,483 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa.

There has been 372 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa in the past week.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says more than half of the Ottawa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The report shows 830 of the 1,483 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus have recovered and the cases are considered resolved.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 institutions across Ottawa on Sunday. An outbreak is declared at long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes and hospitals when one resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. .

COVID-19 outbreaks have been resolved at three institutions since Friday: Barrhaven Manor, Maplewood Retirement Community and Park Place.

The City of Ottawa reported a new case of COVID-19 involving an employee at the city-run Centre d’accueil Champlain Saturday night, but that case does not appear on the OPH outbreak report yet.

New data system

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system for COVID-19.

In a statement, the health unit says “this transition will position OPH to better manage COVID-19 case volumes, facilitate remote work options for the case management team, and continue to uphold provincial reporting obligations.”

A snapshot report has been released over the weekend, with data on new cases and the epidemiology curve. No data on COVID-19 transmission sources and hospitalizations has been made available.