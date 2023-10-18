A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market district.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that paramedics treated an adult male at the scene for gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

In a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said officers responded to reports of a man being shot at approximately 12:50 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

York Street is closed between Dalhousie and Cumberland.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.