

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a man is in custody after a brazen daylight shooting on Labour Day Monday. Police were called to Donald Street around 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The person in custody has not been charged. Const. Chuck Benoit of the Ottawa Police says the man could be just a 'person of interest' at this time.

Two crime scenes were taped off on Monday. One was located at Donald Street and St. Laurent Blvd, the other at Stella Crescent near by.

Police continue to investigate.