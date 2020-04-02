OTTAWA -- Motorists were greeted by police checkpoints while driving into Gatineau for a second straight day.

The Surete du Quebec were speaking with motorists Thursday morning on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge at the Gatineau-Ottawa border.

On Wednesday, the Quebec Government announced police will be deployed in the Outaouais region aiming to “limit non-essential movements” between Ontario and Quebec and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The government insisted the measures will not affect essential workers and health care and services.

Gatineau Police say at the checkpoints, police will assess on a case-by-case basis whether or not the travel is essential, for instance:

To get to work if teleworking is not an option

For medical appointments or care, or

For humanitarian reasons

Gatineau's transit service, STO, says service on both sides of the river will not be impacted.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the police checkpoints at the provincial border.

“I think that every province is going to look at what its own needs are,” said Trudeau, while speaking at Rideau Hall.

“We will continue to work very, very closely with the provinces and all jurisdictions to ensure that the tools that everyone has at every different level are used as they need to be.”

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Thursday morning, Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin urged Ontario residents and travellers to stay home.

“The goal is to send a message. People go through if they have a valid reason. We understand it wouldn’t be possible to close the border, nobody wishes that, but too many people are on the road for no valid reasons.”

Pedneaud-Jobin said if motorists don’t cooperate with requests to return to Ontario, they could face a fine from $1,000 to $6,000.

Motorists are being told to expect to see random Gatineau Police checkpoints at the Alexandra Bridge, Portage Bridge, Chaudieres Bridge, Champlain Bridge, Masson-Angers ferry and the intersection of route 148 and Terry Fox Drive. The Surete du Quebec has been stationed at random times on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.