Day one for Ottawa's new top cop

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been named the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been named the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service.

Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.

