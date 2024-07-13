Day nine of LCBO workers strike, independent grocery stores steering clear

News -

Three weeks after the provincial government began allowing grocery stores to apply for beer, wine, and cocktail licences, independent grocery stores are stating they are steering clear.

"For the independents – that’s 59 per cent of the stores in Ontario – they are really not interested in going near this," said Gary Sands, senior VP of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers.

He claims the province has not considered the logistics of allowing customers to return their empty bottles and cans.

"Bringing dirty bottles with cigarette butts in them and wine bottles and containers back into the store, the paramount concern is food safety and cross contamination. The lack of numbers registering for a licence speaks for itself," he said.

Meanwhile, Ottawa residents have taken the initiative to stock up on alcohol out of province. The Principale St. SAQ in Gatineau saw a steady stream of Ontario licence plates stopping by Saturday –visitors, looking to keep the summer sipping season going.

"I'm not far – it's about half an hour from here," said resident Claude Roy.

"It doesn't have a great big impact," said Deb Peters. "We just come and get what we need for the weekend and go on to the cottage – it's kind of a drive through for us."

Though visitors recognize that hopping over to Quebec isn't an option for most in Ontario.

"If you live in Kinburn or in Toronto, this is very awkward," said Nora Gilhooly. "We have the convenience of being able to pop over to the province, but other areas don't have that."

Although the trip over the border may not be long, some expressed frustration at being caught in the crossfire of the current labour disruption.

"Using us as bargaining tools - I don't think that's right," said Peters.

Others say they feel more aligned with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union's demand to keep ready-made-cocktails out of convenience stores.

"It's frustrating, but I totally understand where they're coming from," said Paula Eaton. "I don't support having everything in the little local grocery stores and taking away from the LCBO."

"I feel badly that their priority is their job security and they're not getting what they need," said Gilhooly.

Last week's walkout marked the first strike in the LCBO’s 97-year history. It remains unclear when the province and OPSEU will return to the bargaining table.