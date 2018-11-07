Data breach affects 4,500 Ontario Cannabis Store customers
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 12:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 12:40PM EST
Thousands of Ontario Cannabis Store customers had their information compromised in a data breach through the Canada Post website.
In a statement, Canada Post confirms, “…on November 1, 2018 that limited delivery information from approximately 4,500 customer orders had been accessed by an individual OCS customer through our website using OCS reference numbers.”
Canada Post says the customer “only shared it with Canada Post and deleted it without distributing further.”
The Federal Privacy Commissioner and the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner have been notified.
OCS contacted its affected customers via email. “Although Canada Post is making its own determination as to whether notification of customers is required in this instance, the OCS has decided to notify you directly that the following customer delivery information about your order was accessed:
- Postal code
- Name or initials of the person who signed for your order upon delivery
- Date of delivery
- OCS reference number
- Canada Post tracking number
- OCS corporate name and business address
OCS says no further customer details were compromised.