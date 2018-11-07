

Thousands of Ontario Cannabis Store customers had their information compromised in a data breach through the Canada Post website.

In a statement, Canada Post confirms, “…on November 1, 2018 that limited delivery information from approximately 4,500 customer orders had been accessed by an individual OCS customer through our website using OCS reference numbers.”

Canada Post says the customer “only shared it with Canada Post and deleted it without distributing further.”

The Federal Privacy Commissioner and the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner have been notified.

OCS contacted its affected customers via email. “Although Canada Post is making its own determination as to whether notification of customers is required in this instance, the OCS has decided to notify you directly that the following customer delivery information about your order was accessed:

Postal code

Name or initials of the person who signed for your order upon delivery

Date of delivery

OCS reference number

Canada Post tracking number

OCS corporate name and business address

OCS says no further customer details were compromised.