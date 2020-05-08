OTTAWA -- Daniel McGlinchey didn’t take time to rest after completing his first marathon at the Ottawa Hospital.

“Did 16 kilometres just yesterday and I’ve done 12 already today, so it won’t take long to get to 100,” said McGlinchey in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

On Thursday, McGlinchey finished his first full marathon, and two extra kilometres, by speed walking the halls of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus. The 66-year-old man walked 44 kilometres in four days around the floor before crossing the finish line.

Doctors and nurses lined the hall at the finish line to celebrate this major accomplishment with him. He was so surprised and overwhelmed with joy, it brought him to tears as he broke through the finish tape which they held of him. One nurse even awarded him a medal to top it all off.

“The endorphins you get from it when you’re done, unbelievable,” says McGlinchey.

He has a message for anyone who is interested. Once he is discharged, he will be walking every day at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. near the Running Room on Merivale Road.

“Five kilometres, 7 o’clock in the morning, and five at night,” says McGlinchey. “Anybody is welcome to come and be a pace buddy with me.”

He also just recently celebrated his 46th wedding anniversary. But because he couldn’t spend it with his wife Joyce due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the Ottawa Hospital, the nurses put a large letter D and J in his window on the fifth floor, which could be seen from the street.

McGlinchey has a goal of reaching 100 kilometres with his walking. And he’s planning on a big finish.

“Once I get to the 99 km, I’m gonna go to the end of Linda Street here by the hospital, and do the last one kilometre and finish right in front of the roundabout at the entry,” says McGlinchey.

He says he didn’t expect his marathon video to reach so many people, but he’s glad it has.

“You know, hopefully people get motivated by this and say hey, I can get off this couch and do 10K.”