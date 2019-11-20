Police in Hawkesbury are warning the public after officers found dangerous drugs in two separate seizures in the area.

Hawkesbury OPP said suspected purple fentanyl and crystal meth were seized, along with drug paraphernalia.

“Access to extremely dangerous opioids is not limited to larger cities,” police said in a news release. “These drugs have infiltrated every corner of our province in some form or another.”

Purple heroin, known as “purp,” is typically a cominbation of heroin and either fentanyl or carfentanil.

Fentanyl is 40 times more potent than heroin and carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Hawkesbury is about 95 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.