Damaged overhead wires force part of LRT offline
Damage to the overhead wires on Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT is getting the blame for disrupted service Monday morning.
OC Transpo is running R1 buses between Tunney’s Pasture and St. Laurent stations, with limited service between Tremblay and Blair. Trains were unavailable during the morning commute.
In a statement, OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said Sunday’s storm damaged wires that provide power to the trains.
“It appears that a section of the overhead catenary, which provides power to the trains when in operation, may have been damaged by lightning during the thunderstorm last night,” she said.
Amilcar said Rideau Transit Maintenance technicians were working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Transit commission chair Coun. Allan Hubley told Newstalk CFRA on Monday morning that meetings are ongoing at transit headquarters to determine how quickly the situation can be resolved.
"This is fluid, it's happening as we speak, they're trying to figure out what they can do with it, so I can't answer a lot of questions about that," he said.
Service on the LRT line was already reduced following a recent issue with the wheels that took several trains off the tracks for inspections.
