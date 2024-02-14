Damage to overhead wires shuts down LRT service between uOttawa and Hurdman Wednesday

The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.

An update to Ottawa's Mayor and Members of Council sent on behalf of Renée Amilcar, General Manager, Transit Services Department OC Transpo, notes that the disruptions are caused by an "ongoing partial impact to O-Train Line 1 service."

The city says damage was found on the overhead wires near Lees Station, described by Amilcar as a "gouge" in the overhead catenary system.

R1 bus service is running between Rideau and Hurdman stations, while LRT service continues to operate between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa and Blair and Hurdman stations.

Passengers on one of the trains that stopped on the line were forced to disembark and walk back to the nearest station.

While repairs are curently underway, the city adds service is expected to resume on both tracks later this afternoon.

OC Transpo announced just after 10 a.m. that there was a stopped train, and service was running on the eastbound platform between uOttawa and Hurdman stations.

At 10:55 a.m., the transit service announced there was no LRT service between the three stations.

"Pretty stressful, especially because there's no answers on what's going on," said passenger Taylor Watson-Fluker, who goes to Carleton University.

Watson-Fluker ultimately chose to take an Uber instead of waiting for a bus.

Others chose to walk.

"It's an awfully expensive thing to have not working. But I love the train when it's running," one passenger said.

OC Transpo is urging customers to be patient.

"Please listen to on-board and station announcements for more information,"OC Transpo said on X. "We are working to resolve as quickly as possible."