Damage to overhead wires cuts O-Train service in east end
An overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train is disrupting service in the east end.
In a memo to city council, Transit Services GM Renée Amilcar said a wire that supports the overhead catenary power system, called a parafil, snapped just before midnight near Cyrville Station. Late night service continued to run on the entire line, with just one track available between Tremblay and Blair stations.
According to alerts from OC Transpo, there was a stopped train reported at around 11:35 p.m. Friday. At 5:49 a.m. Saturday, OC Transpo reported a mechanical failure between St. Laurent and Blair stations.
R1 buses are replacing the train between Blair and St. Laurent. Trains are running normally from St. Laurent to Tunney’s Pasture stations.
“RTM is working to repair the parafil this morning. The repairs are expected to be complete today,” Amilcar wrote. “This is not related to the mechanical issue that occurred at Lees Station on Dec. 18.”
The failure on Dec. 18 also involved the overhead catenary system and was linked to a previous repair issue, according to the city.
Amilcar said she would provide updates on the resumption of full LRT service when they become available. OC Transpo’s social media channels will also have regular updates.
Service on OC Transpo is free from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. New Year’s Day.
