Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this week

The Merry Dairy on Fairmont Avenue in Ottawa. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa) The Merry Dairy on Fairmont Avenue in Ottawa. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina