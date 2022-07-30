Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this week
Friends, family and firefighters mourn the death of a firefighter in a skydiving accident, a powerful tornado hits a 55.8 km stretch of eastern Ontario and an ice cream store's wholesale operation spoiled after inspectors' visit.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. this week is being remembered as an "icon" in the sport.
Jeff Dean, 45, of Fitzroy Harbour was killed in a skydiving accident at the Arnprior Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Parachute Ottawa says Dean's parachute deployed properly during the jump.
"The parachute was fully functioning and working correctly," Parachute Ottawa said on Thursday morning. "Fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver."
Dean was a highly experienced skydiver with more than 4,000 dives.
Skydive Ratings Canada issued a statement on the death of Dean, calling him an "icon in our sport."
"Jeff wasn’t just a skydiver, he was much more than that, he was a friend to many, started as a professional tradesman, rigger then legal aid, and a pilot. He was an avid rock climber, motorcycle enthusiast, mountain biker and a staple of the Ottawa community," SRC said in a statement.
Dean was a husband and father of two. He joined the Ottawa Fire Service as a volunteer in 2010, and became a full-time member of the service in 2012. Dean was located at Station 12 on Fifth Avenue in the Glebe.
Ottawa ice cream store's wholesale operation spoiled after inspectors' visit
The Merry Dairy was forced to pull its ice cream tubs from 15 wholesale locations across the city of Ottawa after a visit from the dairy police.
The Hintonburg business says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
"The officer informed us that because we weren't a dairy plant under the Milk Act, we could not sell wholesale, this despite the fact that our custom milk is prepared in a licensed dairy and delivered to us weekly," the Merry Dairy said on Twitter. "No reason was given for the visit, except to say that someone had informed them."
Under Ontario's Milk Act, businesses need a dairy plant licence to sell wholesale products.
"I'm familiar with the Act but I really thought we fell within it because we receive our dairy from a dairy plant and it's pasteurized and it comes from the plant, and then we use that mix that's from a licensed dairy plant and we add our flavours and inclusions and make ice cream with it," owner Marlene Haley said.
The Merry Dairy can still sell ice cream pints at its location on Fairmont Avenue.
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
Residents living in an area north of Belleville, Ont. and east of Peterborough spent the week cleaning up after a supercell tornado hit the area.
Homes, buildings and trees in an area that included Havelock, Marmora, Madoc and Tweed were damaged by a storm that moved through eastern Ontario last Sunday.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says an EF2 tornado travelled 55.8 km and was on the ground for more than 45 minutes.
"Witnesses captured video and photos of a multi-vortex supercell tornado that developed at Rockdale and tracked ENE," the Northern Tornadoes Project said.
"Extensive tree damage and widespread structural damage were reported along much of the damage path. Outbuildings were damaged and destroyed, and many houses had roof damage."
Brandon Albert told CTV News Ottawa his truck was picked up by the storm and thrown into a field across Hwy. 7 near Actinolite.
"I was definitely thrown through the air. I was probably about 80 or so feet off the road," Albert explained. "The person I know who was behind me said my truck definitely hit the power lines. I was as high as the lines."
Families living near Tweed are appealing for help to cleanup from the storm, fearing it will take years to clear the trees and debris.
Ottawa LRT system resumes full service after lightning strike
A lightning strike shutdown service on a section of Ottawa's nearly three-year-old light rail transit system for nearly five days.
A section of the O-Train's overhead catenary system was damaged between uOttawa and Lees stations during Sunday's storm when it was struck by lightning. The tracks were also damaged, requiring repairs.
Rideau Transit Maintenance had to bring in special equipment to re-string about 900 metres of wires.
OC Transpo operated the O-Train between Blair and St. Laurent stations and Rideau and Tunney's Pasture stations between Tuesday afternoon and Friday, with R1 bus service running between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.
Meantime, all O-Trains are running on reduced speed as the investigation continues into a wheel hub failure on one train.
All trains with 175,000 km of service were pulled from service for inspection last weekend after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on the train.
There were 10 trains available as of Sunday, and that number increased to 12 trains as of Saturday.
Rideau Transit Group and Alstom—the manufacturer of the train cars—have asked OC Transpo to reduce speeds along certain sections of the track while the investigation into the cause of the axle hub failure continues.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
A look at the most expensive home for sale in Ottawa
On the shores of the Ottawa River in the community of Dunrobin, Ont., sits Ottawa's most expensive home on the market.
River View Estate is a 27.8-acre property featuring a home with water views, wooded trails, sports facilities and 835 feet of waterfront, according to the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.
"Simply spectacular! This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty," says the listing.
The single-family home has six bedrooms, six full baths and three partial bathrooms, and a six plus car attached heated garage. There is an indoor pool and a two-bedroom guest house on the property.
River View Estate is on the market for $8.8 million, the most expensive home on the market in Ottawa, according to Christie's International Real Estate and Realtor.ca.
"This incredible estate property is unlike any other lifestyle property to have come to the market in Ottawa: it offers views and water access, resort elements, sports amenities and a superlative layout."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Elizabeth May readies Green leadership bid: sources
Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Toronto police warn of delays, ask people to plan in advance due to Carnival parade
Toronto police are urging drivers to be aware of alternative routes before heading into the downtown core today as there are several large events taking place, most notably the Caribbean Carnival’s Grand Parade.
Montreal
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the Sault
Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
With the papal visit ended many in the North have more to say
With the pope headed back to the Vatican, some residential school survivors in our region feel his apology tour did not go far enough.
London
-
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
-
'Best First Day' ball hockey tournament raising money for kids in need
Justin Abel says he’s “terrified” as a parent of a four-year-old who is attending school for the first time in September. Knowing he wants what’s best for his daughter and other kids at her school, he’s taken the initiative to raise funds for those in need.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
-
-
Kevin Klein expected to run for Winnipeg mayor, pushing candidate pool to 13
The number of mayoral candidates is expected to climb to 13 as a current councillor said he will throw his name into the mix.
Kitchener
-
Old Marina Restaurant catches fire, several stations respond
Several stations have responded to a fire at the Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
-
Body of man missing in Grand River recovered
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing in the Grand River near Caledonia has been recovered.
Calgary
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to Calgary
The Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP request public assistance in search of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay are searching for a 5-year-old who went missing Friday evening.
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
Edmonton
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
Man hospitalized after explosion at Queen Mary Park apartment
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Friday evening at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.
-
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | IIO investigating 'officer-involved shooting' in Downtown Eastside
A large police presence in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday morning is connected to an "officer-involved shooting," the independent office tasked with investigating such cases has confirmed.
-
Evacuation order issued for Keremeos Creek wildfire
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for an area threatened by a wildfire burning about 21 kilometres northwest of Penticton.
-
Months after B.C.'s vow to bring in atmospheric river ranking system, Environment Canada says still no timeline
When torrential rain caused widespread flooding and washed out major highways across British Columbia last fall, the provincial government was quick to flag the creation of a system to rank atmospheric river systems.
Regina
-
Lions extend Riders losing streak to three games
The B.C. Lions are off to their best start in 15 years after a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
Sask. RCMP request public assistance in search of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay are searching for a 5-year-old who went missing Friday evening.