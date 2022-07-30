Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this week

Friends, family and firefighters mourn the death of a firefighter in a skydiving accident, a powerful tornado hits a 55.8 km stretch of eastern Ontario and an ice cream store's wholesale operation spoiled after inspectors' visit.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week

An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. this week is being remembered as an "icon" in the sport.

Jeff Dean, 45, of Fitzroy Harbour was killed in a skydiving accident at the Arnprior Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Parachute Ottawa says Dean's parachute deployed properly during the jump.

"The parachute was fully functioning and working correctly," Parachute Ottawa said on Thursday morning. "Fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver."

Dean was a highly experienced skydiver with more than 4,000 dives.

Skydive Ratings Canada issued a statement on the death of Dean, calling him an "icon in our sport."

"Jeff wasn’t just a skydiver, he was much more than that, he was a friend to many, started as a professional tradesman, rigger then legal aid, and a pilot. He was an avid rock climber, motorcycle enthusiast, mountain biker and a staple of the Ottawa community," SRC said in a statement.

Dean was a husband and father of two. He joined the Ottawa Fire Service as a volunteer in 2010, and became a full-time member of the service in 2012. Dean was located at Station 12 on Fifth Avenue in the Glebe.

The Ottawa Fire Service is mourning the death of firefighter Jeff Dean, who died in a skydiving incident in Arnprior. Dean joined the service as a volunteer firefighter in 2010, and became a full-time firefighter in 2012. (Ottawa Fire Service/release)

The Merry Dairy was forced to pull its ice cream tubs from 15 wholesale locations across the city of Ottawa after a visit from the dairy police.

The Hintonburg business says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

"The officer informed us that because we weren't a dairy plant under the Milk Act, we could not sell wholesale, this despite the fact that our custom milk is prepared in a licensed dairy and delivered to us weekly," the Merry Dairy said on Twitter. "No reason was given for the visit, except to say that someone had informed them."

Under Ontario's Milk Act, businesses need a dairy plant licence to sell wholesale products.

"I'm familiar with the Act but I really thought we fell within it because we receive our dairy from a dairy plant and it's pasteurized and it comes from the plant, and then we use that mix that's from a licensed dairy plant and we add our flavours and inclusions and make ice cream with it," owner Marlene Haley said.

The Merry Dairy can still sell ice cream pints at its location on Fairmont Avenue.

The Merry Dairy says it was forced to pull pints of ice cream from 15 wholesale locations in Ottawa. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Residents living in an area north of Belleville, Ont. and east of Peterborough spent the week cleaning up after a supercell tornado hit the area.

Homes, buildings and trees in an area that included Havelock, Marmora, Madoc and Tweed were damaged by a storm that moved through eastern Ontario last Sunday.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says an EF2 tornado travelled 55.8 km and was on the ground for more than 45 minutes.

"Witnesses captured video and photos of a multi-vortex supercell tornado that developed at Rockdale and tracked ENE," the Northern Tornadoes Project said.

"Extensive tree damage and widespread structural damage were reported along much of the damage path. Outbuildings were damaged and destroyed, and many houses had roof damage."

Brandon Albert told CTV News Ottawa his truck was picked up by the storm and thrown into a field across Hwy. 7 near Actinolite.

"I was definitely thrown through the air. I was probably about 80 or so feet off the road," Albert explained. "The person I know who was behind me said my truck definitely hit the power lines. I was as high as the lines."

Families living near Tweed are appealing for help to cleanup from the storm, fearing it will take years to clear the trees and debris.

Brandon Albert says his truck was thrown from Highway 7 into this field near Actinolite, Ont. on July 25, 2022 as a tornado passed through the area. (Image: CTV News Toronto)

A lightning strike shutdown service on a section of Ottawa's nearly three-year-old light rail transit system for nearly five days.

A section of the O-Train's overhead catenary system was damaged between uOttawa and Lees stations during Sunday's storm when it was struck by lightning. The tracks were also damaged, requiring repairs.

Rideau Transit Maintenance had to bring in special equipment to re-string about 900 metres of wires.

OC Transpo operated the O-Train between Blair and St. Laurent stations and Rideau and Tunney's Pasture stations between Tuesday afternoon and Friday, with R1 bus service running between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.

Meantime, all O-Trains are running on reduced speed as the investigation continues into a wheel hub failure on one train.

All trains with 175,000 km of service were pulled from service for inspection last weekend after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on the train.

There were 10 trains available as of Sunday, and that number increased to 12 trains as of Saturday.

Rideau Transit Group and Alstom—the manufacturer of the train cars—have asked OC Transpo to reduce speeds along certain sections of the track while the investigation into the cause of the axle hub failure continues.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An immobilized train sits on the O-Train track between uOttawa and Lees stations on Tuesday, after a lightning strike damaged the LRT infrastructure. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

On the shores of the Ottawa River in the community of Dunrobin, Ont., sits Ottawa's most expensive home on the market.

River View Estate is a 27.8-acre property featuring a home with water views, wooded trails, sports facilities and 835 feet of waterfront, according to the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"Simply spectacular! This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty," says the listing.

The single-family home has six bedrooms, six full baths and three partial bathrooms, and a six plus car attached heated garage. There is an indoor pool and a two-bedroom guest house on the property.

River View Estate is on the market for $8.8 million, the most expensive home on the market in Ottawa, according to Christie's International Real Estate and Realtor.ca.

"This incredible estate property is unlike any other lifestyle property to have come to the market in Ottawa: it offers views and water access, resort elements, sports amenities and a superlative layout."