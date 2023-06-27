D.J. Smith to return to Ottawa; Senators may deal DeBrincat: Dorion

D.J. Smith and his coaching staff will return to the Ottawa Senators next season, the team's general manager says.

Pierre Dorion said at an NHL draft media availability that he recommended retaining Smith to new Senators owner Michael Andlauer who informed him that the general manager was the one in charge of running the hockey team.

The Senators had their best season under Smith this past season, posting a 39-35-8 record, but have missed the playoffs every year during his four-year tenure.

Dorion also says the team is exploring the possibility of trading Alex DeBrincat.

He stressed that the winger had not requested a trade, but that DeBrincat's representatives had indicated a reluctance to sign a long-term deal with the Canadian team.

DeBrincat was dealt to the Senators from the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2022, in exchange for the seventh and 39th overall picks in the NHL Entry Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.