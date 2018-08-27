

CTV Ottawa





Myers Automotive Group announces Cyril Leeder as their new Chief Executive Officer. The former Ottawa Senators President and Chief Operating Officer will now oversee operations of the company in the newly created position.

“We are very fortunate to have Cyril join our organization”, commented Harry Mews. “Beyond being a community leader in Ottawa for so many years he will bring a unique perspective to the rapidly changing automotive retail industry”.

Mews also says Leeder's work with other corporate and non-profit company boards will be an asset.

Myers Automotive Group has 17 locations and almost 1,000 employees.