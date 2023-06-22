Cyclists call for safer cycling infrastructure at Ottawa intersection following collision

Cyclists and community groups are calling for safer infrastructure at an intersection in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood, one week after a cyclist was struck by a dump truck.

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street Thursday morning, urging the city of Ottawa to install concrete barriers and flex posts.

"This injury was entirely preventable; we know what needs to be done to protect cyclists on the street and we just need to do it," organizer Erin Sirette said.

"It means separating cyclists and vehicles, those two things don't mix well."

A cyclist was treated for life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a dump truck at Gladstone and Rochester last Friday.

Sirette organized the rally after hearing about the collision last Friday.

Signs at the rally included 'Safe Streets Now', 'Bikes and Cars – gotta keep em separated,' and called for a ban on truck routes along Gladstone.

Nicole Grindell's son Jean-Pierre Morin was killed while cycling at the same intersection in September 2002. Grindell says the lives of the cyclist and the truck driver involved in the collision last week have been changed, "because Ottawa failed to see a problem 21 years ago."

"If Ottawa city is OK with cyclists and pedestrians on that same route, then the basic of infrastructure should be put in place," Grindell said.

"It's a simple ask for the price we've continued to pay. It's clear it's not a safe route for cyclists."

Grindell urged people attending the rally to continue to push the city of Ottawa to implement changes for safer cycling.

The Transportation Master Plan includes a feasibility study to look at adding cycling lanes on Gladstone Avenue from Percy Street to the Corso Italia Station, and options to the west.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster is calling on the city of Ottawa to install bike lanes as soon as possible.

"Ever since I've been elected I've been asking, 'What are we doing about Gladstone?'" Troster said. "It is an incredibly dangerous road to cycle on."

Troster notes Gladstone Avenue is a designated cycling route and a truck route in the Centretown neighbourhood.

The transportation committee approved a motion from Troster to direct staff to begin a feasibility study for a cycling route from Percy Street to Corso Italia Station, and review short-term options to improve cycling safety at the intersection of Gladstone and Rochester.

Staff will also review the impacts of removing Gladstone Avenue from Preston Street to Bronson Avenue from the designated truck route network.