Cyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with a vehicle in Ottawa's west end

A cyclist is being treated for serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Corkstown Road and Moodie Drive at 12:44 p.m. Friday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the collision involved a cyclist and a car.

The woman riding the bicycle was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

Ottawa police are investigating.