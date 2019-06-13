Cyclist suffers minor injuries in Main St. crash
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:02PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 40s is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Main St. and Elliot Ave. in Old Ottawa East Thursday morning.
The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m.
The woman, who was riding her bicycle, suffered injuries to one of her arms and her face. Paramedics say she was wearing her helmet, which helped protect her for further injuries.
Ottawa Police are investigating.
