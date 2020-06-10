OTTAWA -- A man is dead and a woman remains in critical condition in hospital after a crash near the Champlain Bridge in Ottawa’s west-end.

The RCMP says around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck two people in the area of Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Ottawa Police say the woman was treated for multiple compound fractures and transported to hospital in critical condition.

In a statement Thursday morning, paramedics said the collision occurred “when a vehicle was reported to have left the roadway and allegedly struck a pedestrian and a cyclist.”

A damaged bicycle could be seen near the roadway Wednesday night.

Paramedics treated the driver of the vehicle on scene and transported him to hospital in stable condition.

The Champlain Bridge was closed Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning while the RCMP investigated, but was reopened around 10 a.m.

The RCMP continues to investigate.