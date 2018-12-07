

CTV Ottawa





A cyclist has died this morning while riding a bike along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway just before 7 a.m. RCMP have closed the westbound lanes of parkway and remain at the scene. Ottawa Police are directing traffic on the parkway at Onigam and Slidell streets, that's at Lemieux Island just west of Parkdale Avenue.

It appears a Capital Taxi van was involved and collided with the cyclist.

The cyclist was reported dead just before 7:10 a.m.

More to come...