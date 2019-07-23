

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police say a cyclist is dead following a Tuesday evening collision in the city's east end.

It happened at 5:22 p.m. on the Jeanne D'Arc overpass above Highway 174.

The westbound on ramp to the highway was closed for several hours while officers completed the on-scene aspect of their investigation. Police sent out notice at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday that the road had reopened.

A description of the car involved has not been provided, though witnesses describe it as a dark Sedan.

Police say they will not be providing any further information regarding the cyclist's identity or the details of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext.2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.