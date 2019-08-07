

CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live





A cyclist is being treated for serious head injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Orléans.

Ottawa Police are investigating the incident on Renaud Road, between Joshua Street and Anderson Road, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man riding the bicycle was found unconscious on the road.

Paramedics tell CTV’s Christina Succi that an off-duty police officer was one of the first people on the scene, and immediately began providing first aid. The victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition.

Paramedics say the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.